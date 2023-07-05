DJ Sir-Vere releases Major Māori Mixtape episodes on iwi radio

New Zealand's premier DJ is teaming up with iwi radio to produce a Māori mixtape to broadcast over the airwaves. DJ Sir-Vere, along with his son Reon aka DJ Wynona, will produce 21 episodes for iwi radio mixing reo Māori and English songs.

The first episode, released this week, features songs by Rob Ruha and Katchafire, with other episodes to be released weekly.

DJ Sir-Vere aka Phillip Bell is a pioneer of hip-hop and RnB in Aotearoa and has been DJing for over 20 years. His Major Mixtape series was first released in 2001, and Bell has been a staple of the hip-hop community.

He says it's not an easy job to take songs with different tempos and meld them all into one coherent listening experience but he wanted to bring new ears to Māori classics.

"I felt like it needed a bit more relevance but I don't mean that in a derogatory way. I felt like there is all this new audience, which is our rangatahi, embracing the music but it felt like an old space."

"It's like a Rubix cube. It's like apparently you can solve it but it's not that easy to do."

Bell says working with his son Reon, along with female MC Mā, to produce the mixtape was an enjoyable experience.

"Reon, he is a creative. So he naturally attached himself to all these incredible projects and a huge part of this Māori Mix Tape is Mā. She is the female MC,, who is the spokesperson for it and he began working with her."