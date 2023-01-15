Do you recognise this māmā and pēpi?

Source: Paul Moon / Stuff

AUT historian Paul Moon is hoping someone may recognise the māmā and pēpi in a photo he recently discovered while sorting through family documents so he can return it to the whānau, a Stuff report says.

Moon says the photo may simply be an image his grandmother liked and decided to keep - possibly a souvenir of some sort - as it was common to keep scrapbooks of interesting items back then.

He suspects the picture dates from between 1880 and the early 1900s. On the back it says “1/2 page. For book”, which Moon told Stuff he has no idea what that means.