'Don't Blink'! Kara-France spoils Garbrandt's flyweight debut at UFC 269 via TKO

"He's called 'No Love' but he's going to have no chin after this."

Kai Kara-France said this back in August on Te Ao Toa, and he called it: the #6 ranked UFC flyweight knocked out opponent Cody Garbrandt moments ago at UFC 269.

Garbrandt made the move down to flyweight from bantamweight, but Kara-France welcomed him to the division via a TKO victory in the first round.

Kai gets the W! Source: Facebook/UFC

With the classic Māori anthem 'Poi E' by Patea Māori Club being played for his walkout song in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Kara-France marched down to the octagon with fire in his eyes, with fellow City Kickboxing teammate and lightweight Dan Hooker following behind as cornerman.

Though only a few strikes were thrown at first when the bell first rang, the Ngāti Kahungunu fighter knocked down Grandbrandt quite early. It was only moments later, even when Garbrandt was able to get back to his feet, that Kara-France finished the job with numerous strikes to Grandbrandt's head.

To make it official, 'The Voice of The Octagon' Bruce Buffer called a TKO victory, three minutes and 21 seconds into the first round, and Kara-France's hand was raised in victory.

It was a fight that Kara-France said, while on Te Ao Toa in August, was a "massive fight with a massive name," as Garbrandt is a former UFC bantamweight champion himself.

City Kickboxing celebrates to close out 2021. Source: Facebook/City Kickboxing

Kara-France is the last fighter from City Kickboxing to have a fight in 2021. Confirmed today by the UFC for next year was middleweight champion 'The Last Stylebender' Israel Adesanya defending the gold against the man he took it from, Ngāpuhi fighter Robert Whittaker.

They finally meet again for the gold. Source: Facebook/UFC

