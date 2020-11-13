Don't forget the hard mahi we put in, Māori medical student says

Kapowairua Stephens (Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri) 26 is in her final year of medical school and is one step closer to achieving her dream of being a doctor.



Stephens says the Māori Entry Pathway at Otago University gave her a foot in the door but it isn’t the reason for her success.

She says a NZ Herald reporter approached her and she offered to give her story as one example of many, "someone who didn’t come from much but had made it into higher education.”

Stephens said the reporter was interested in her story and how she overcome the many challenges within the medical school.

However, she says the angle the Herald used wasn’t what she discussed with Kirsty Wynn, the journalist.



“The headline and the fact that you had to pay $2.50 to read the article meant that the typical knee-jerk reactions of “only the top academics should be chosen” were elicited. I was really hurt that the Herald had the audacity to change the narrative of my story.”



Stephens claims the Herald only focused on the fact that she got through to medical school because of the Māori Entry Pathway. “I may not have hit the 94% average mark that the general applicants did but I was pretty damn close.”



“It undermines all of the hard work myself and anyone else who has come through the Māori pathway has done. I agree the pathway helped me gain entry into medicine. But that’s not to say I didn’t work for it.”







Photo Source/ NZ Herald Facebook.



Te Ao asked Kirsty Wynn for comment but she declined, saying that she is not entitled to do so and any comments must be made by the managing editor of the Herald, Shayne Currie. However, Wynn believes that the article was fair.



Stephens grew up in Kaitaia and is from Pawarenga. She says that there are limited resources and educational pathways available in Kaitaia and, although she may have already been at a disadvantage before going to med school, that did not stop her.



“There were days I spent 15-18 hours a day in my room, grappling with scientific concepts. What might have taken some of my classmates three hours to learn may have taken me six or nine hours.”



The passion for Stephens to become a doctor was after her nan, Harata Stephens passed away in 2011 as a result of a medical error.



“It took my whānau quite a long time to heal from that mamae and during that process, Dr Lance O’Sullivan planted the seed in my head that maybe med school and medicine was achievable for me.”



Stephens is the current tumuaki of Te Oranga New Zealand Māori Medical Association (NZMA) and represents all Māori medical students in New Zealand.



“I have four months to go before I graduate and I plan to stay in Christchurch as a junior doctor and eventually make my way north, hopefully to be either a general practitioner or a psychiatrist. I'll probably end up somewhere within mental health.”