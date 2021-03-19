Double homicide investigation launched after fatal stabbings in Epsom

Police have launched a double homicide investigation following the deaths of two people at an Epsom address in Auckland today.

Police were called to a property on The Drive at approximately 11.30am, following a report of a stabbing.

Two people, a man and a woman, were found with critical injuries. Despite being given first aid, both died at the scene.

A third person suffered critical injuries at the scene and has since been transported to Auckland Hospital.

Another person was located with minor injuries and has also been transported to hospital.

Post-mortems will be taking place tomorrow.

Police response

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City Police, says while police are not in a position to speculate on the relationship of those involved, the individuals in the incident are known to each other.

“We acknowledge that today’s tragic incident will be concerning to the wider community.

“While the investigation is still in its early stages, we want to reassure the public that at this early stage we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter and we do not believe there is any wider risk to the community.”

MP for Epsom

Epsom MP David Seymour has expressed shock and sadness at the news of the fatal stabbing.

"This is shocking and tragic for our community. It is important that the police are able to do their job and the privacy of people connected with the incident is respected.

"There will no doubt be a lot of questions, and our community will want and deserve to know how and why this happened. In the meantime we need to respect the appropriate processes.

"My thoughts are with those lost and those who have lost someone in this tragic incident."

A scene examination is ongoing and police will remain into the night.

Police ask anyone with any information about what took place at the address to contact Auckland City Police on (09) 302 6557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.