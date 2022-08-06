Doubles success for Joelle King at Commonwealth Games

Source / Squash NZ

Joelle King (Ngāti Porou) has had a successful time in the women's and mixed doubles as her busy Commonwealth Games schedule continues.

King and Amanda Landers-Murphy faced a challenging match against England's Georgina Kennedy, the women's singles champion, and Lucy Turmel, who King had a titanic struggle to overcome in the quarter-finals of the women's squash singles.

But the New Zealanders were ruthlessly efficient and ran out 11-8, 11-6 winners to reach the semi-final.

They will meet a surprise package from Malaysia, Yiwen Chan and Aainaa Ampandi, who stunned the top-seed Indian pair of Joshana Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik.

King followed up her women’s doubles success by teaming with Paul Coll in the mixed to beat Scotland's Georgia Adderley and Rory Stewart 11-7, 11-9 to reach the semi-finals.

They will play the Indian team of Saurav Ghosal and Pallikal Karthik early Sunday morning (1.15am, NZ time).