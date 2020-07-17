Downer/Hawkins, Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki collaborate on residential developments

By Te Ao - Māori News

A construction consortium led by the Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki iwi and Downer/Hawkins has formed to deliver social/residential developments at scale, and will also invest in trades training apprenticeships and tertiary support for Māori after the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Te Ao Mārama talked to Tama Potaka, director of Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki.

