A construction consortium led by the Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki iwi and Downer/Hawkins has formed to deliver social/residential developments at scale, and will also invest in trades training apprenticeships and tertiary support for Māori after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Te Ao Mārama talked to Tama Potaka, director of Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki.
Downer/Hawkins, Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki collaborate on residential developments
By Te Ao - Māori News
A construction consortium led by the Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki iwi and Downer/Hawkins has formed to deliver social/residential developments at scale, and will also invest in trades training apprenticeships and tertiary support for Māori after the Covid-19 pandemic.