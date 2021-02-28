Dr Bloomfield says tests show dealing with 'single cluster', not multiple

There are no new community cases of Covid-19, Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in a media conference Sunday afternoon with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Dr Bloomfield said the community case announced on Saturday evening - whose mother has also tested positive - has been identified as having the UK variant of Covid-19.

He said a link had been established between the person's family and another family associated with the Papatoetoe cluster.

"Furthermore, all the genome sequencing in the cases to date does suggest or support that they are all part of a single cluster."

Dr Bloomfield said this reinforced that they are only looking for one source of infection.

"We haven't got multiple infections that have led to a range of different clusters."