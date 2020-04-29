Dr Bloomfield urges NZers, restaurants to follow physical distancing guidelines

Two days into Alert Level 3, the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has reinforced the importance of the key health messages which will help continue the fight against COVID-19.



"It’s crucial that all New Zealanders stay vigilant and follow the guidelines of physical distancing, keeping to our bubbles, practising good hand hygiene and if you’re unwell, staying away from others and seeking medical advice," he says.



As commercial activity resumes, he says this also applies to businesses and retailers who’re now interacting with the public again.

It comes after New Zealanders were queuing up for hours for their favourite takeaways yesterday. For some parts of Auckland, wardens were controlling the traffic and for some takeaway owners, their online order system was too much to handle.

"Yesterday some aspects of Level 3 were a little like the first day after the summer school holidays with people getting used to a new way of doing things. This led to a few instances of behaviours and practices which weren’t quite as they need to be, says Dr Bloomfield.



"For instance, food retailers must make sure they’re providing the appropriate environment for their customers. As an example, queueing for takeaways can’t occur in a random or haphazard way. Food retailers must provide clear guidelines and instructions around this to customers and staff and are responsible for ensuring these are followed."



He says, for the most part, yesterday worked well, and there are just a few things to iron out.