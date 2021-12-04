Dr Elizabeth Kerekere gifts name to new arts award

By Te Ao - Māori News
Photo / File

Dr Elizabeth Kerekere, artist, queer activist and Green Party MP, has gifted the name Toi Kō Iriiri to a new first of its kind art award that celebrates artists whose practice has a meaningful impact on the queer community.

"The Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi o Aotearoa is thrilled to announce a new dedicated Laureate Award to be presented to a queer artist in 2022. The award, named Toi Kō Iriiri, presents an opportunity to recognise and celebrate an outstanding queer artist, supporting them with a $30,000 gift, and sharing their story with New Zealand," Te Tumu Toi o Aotearoa said in a statement.

The Toi Kō Iriiri Queer Arts Award is the first of its kind in Aotearoa. 

Dr Kerekere (Whānau a Kai, Ngāti Oneone, Te Aitanga a Māhaki, Rongowhakaata and Ngāi Tāmanuhiri) says the name given to the award references “art that transforms – that moves us in or out of discomfort, but always to a new place.”

The award is made possible by the "radical generosity" of philanthropist Hall Cannon, a recently appointed Te Tumu Toi trustee, who says its "time has come" and has committed to backing the award for the next 10 years with a $300,000 gift.

"With this award we have a really exceptional opportunity to be, frankly, a global leader in this space. And I hope, that in the process we can show that while we’re a small country, we can be very mighty with our voice,” Cannon says.

After 12 months of consultation with the queer arts community, a roadmap has been developed which includes crowd-sourcing a unique selection panel from the queer community. 

“The timing of this award is significant as we look to celebrate next year’s milestone – 50 years of Pride," says advisory panel member and artist Elyissa Wilson-Heti.

"We’re also reflecting on the insane contribution that queer artists and practitioners have had on the arts. Some of the most innovative, form-pushing, boundary-breaking, glass-ceiling shattering work comes from queer practitioners. They absolutely should get recognised for that contribution.”

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories