Dr Hana O’Regan appointed to Waitangi Tribunal

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson today appointed three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and reappointed one existing member.

Kevin Prime, Derek Fox and Dr Hana O’Regan have been appointed and Dr Grant Phillipson has been reappointed for a three-year term.

“The new appointments reflect the experience and diversity needed on the tribunal and recognise the tremendous range of capabilities needed for tribunal panels,” Jackson said.

“These members bring with them vast experience from their leadership roles in their respective rohe and in unique areas of speciality. Kevin Prime in conservation and the environment, Derek Fox in media and broadcasting, Hana O’Regan in te reo Māori leadership.

“Waitangi Tribunal members come from all walks of life and are appointed for their expertise in the matters that are likely to come before them,” Jackson said.

Ngāi Tahu's O’Regan has contributed significantly to Māori development serving on various boards, review panels and committees. A published author, composer and graduate of Panekiretanga o Te Reo Māori, Dr O’Regan is respected for her contribution to Te Reo Māori.

Wide experience

Prime (Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Whātua, Tainui and Welsh descent) is a commissioner with the Environment Court and has experience in both profit and non-profit sectors including in Māori development, health, conservation, justice, education, environment, forestry and farming. In 2016, Mr Prime was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for service to conservation and Māori.

Fox (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou) has been involved in Māori broadcasting for more than 40 years. He has had a diverse career spanning journalism, communications, broadcasting, local and national politics, and publishing. He has had a hand in most of the major Māori broadcasting initiatives – including the battle for and development of Māori Television – serving as chair for the first Māori Television Service board.

Phillipson’s involvement with the tribunal began as a commissioned researcher in 1993. In 1995, he was appointed chief historian and was responsible for supervising the tribunal’s commissioned research programme, providing research, and providing report writing advice to numerous tribunal panels. Phillipson was appointed to the tribunal in 2011.