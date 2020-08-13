Dr Hana O'Regan takes chief executive role at CORE Education

CORE Education, a Christchurch learning-focused social enterprise, has appointed Dr Hana O’Regan (Kāi Tahu, Kāti Māmoe, Waitaha) as its tumu whakarae (chief executive). She takes up her new position in mid-September.

in a statement to media, CORE said Dr O'Regan's previous role as oranga/wellbeing general manager for Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu made her ideal for the role.

Dr O’Regan says, “I am absolutely overjoyed to be able to join the team at CORE Education. For a long time I have watched from afar the incredible work of this organisation within our communities. I am therefore understandably excited to be given the opportunity to become a part of such a passionate group of people who are so enthusiastic about learning and what they do.”

CORE chair Michaela Blacklock says the board is thrilled to welcome Hana to CORE and look forward to working with her on realising CORE’s vision