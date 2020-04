Dr Huirangi Eruera Waikerepuru has died at age 91. He passed away at Palmerston North hospital and was taken back to Taranaki today for immediate burial.

Reo exponents, broadcasters and iwi leaders across the country paid tribute to the Taranaki elder. Huirangi Waikerepuru was most well known as an activist who led efforts to secure the survival of the Māori language. But this was just one of the many hats he wore.