Dr. Mānuka Henare dies, aged 78

Today hundreds gathered at Auckland's Te Unga Waka marae to pay their respects to Dr Mānuka Henare (Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Kahu) who died following a short battle with a degenerative illness on the weekend. He was 78 years old.



The influential Māori academic, Dr Henare was described as a man who dedicated his life to the betterment of Māoridom. A whānau spokesperson confirmed that he will spend Monday night at Te Unga Waka Marae in Auckland, then his tūpāpāku will be taken back to his ancestral homeland in Whangapē in the Far North.

