Dr McKree Jansen: Māori Health Authority's new Chief Medical Officer

Dr Rawiri McKree Jansen (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Hinerangi) has been appointed Chief Medical Officer of the Māori Health Authority, Te Aka Whai Ora.

"His expertise and experience in his new role will be hugely beneficial for Māori whānau across Aotearoa," said Dr Rachel Brown, chief executive of the National Hauora Coalition, who made the announcement on Friday.

Dr McKree Jansen says he is keen to push for equity in health with Te Aka Whai Ora.

“In my lifetime, we see this kind of change once every 20 years, so it’s a really good opportunity for me to do my best to address this inequity for Māori in health,” he told Stuff.

Dr McKree Jansen will take up the role from 29 August.