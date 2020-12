A leader in indigenous knowledge, and champion for unity, Dr Rangimarie Turuki Arikirangi Rose Pere, has been farewelled at Rongopai Marae, in Te Tairāwhiti.

Over the last three days, Te Ao has covered the tangi of the renowned elder, across three marae from Wairoa to Tūranga Nui a Kiwa.

Dr Pere is of Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Ruapani and Ngāi Tūhoe.

Today she was laid to rest next to her late husband Joe Pere of Te Whānau a Kai.

Moe mai rā e te māreikura.