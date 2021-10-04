Dr Rawiri Taonui | Māori and Pacific stats for Covid-19 - 03/10/2021

By Māori health researcher Dr Rawiri Taonui, in partnership with Te Ao Māori News.

Daily Numbers - Māori and Pacific Peoples
October 3, 2021

Māori

  • Māori are 9 of the 33 new cases yesterday. 
  • Māori make up 43.6% (101 of 244) of all new cases during Level 3.
  • Māori comprise the highest number of new cases for all ethnicities since September 14. 
  • Māori cases are now 18.9% (251 of 1,328) of all Delta cases.

 

COMPARING EQUIVALENT DAYS LEVEL 3 First Wave 2020 and Delta Outbreak 2021

- 2020 First Wave Day 12 Level 3.

  • 2 new cases.
  • Total cases 28. 
  • 10 days less than 10 cases.
  • 2 days zero cases.


2021 Delta Outbreak Day 12 Level 3.

  • 33 new cases.
  • Total Cases 244.
  • 1 day more than 40 cases.
  • 9 days more than 10 cases.
  • 2 days less than 10 cases.
  • No days zero cases.


PACIFIC

  • Pacific have 10 new cases yesterday. This is the highest total.
  • Pacific make up 63.3% (841 of 1,328) of all Delta cases.


MĀORI AND PACIFIC

  • Māori and Pacific are 57.6% (19 of 33) of new cases yesterday.
  • Māori and Pacific are 83.6% (204 of 244) of all cases during Level 3.
  • Māori and Pacific are 82.2%  (1,092 of 1,328) of all Delta Outbreak cases.
  • Over the last week, there have been 76 Māori (46.6%) and 63 Pacific (38.7%) of 163 new cases.


VACCINATION

  • Māori (15.8%) and Pacific (15.8%) have the largest increases in vaccination since September 15.


Dr Rawiri Taonui.

