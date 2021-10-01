Dr Rawiri Taonui | Māori the highest number of new cases for third day

By Māori health researcher Dr Rawiri Taonui, in partnership with Te Ao Māori News.

Māori make up 15 of the 19 new cases today. Māori are the highest number of new cases for the third day in a row.

Relative demographic

Māori are 16.7% of the population.

Māori Delta cases passed this mark on September 29.

Māori cases total 232, which is 18.3% of all Delta cases.

Māori cases passed the combined total for the Pākehā, Asian, and MELAA communities on September 30.

Since September 14 Māori have had the highest number of cases of all ethnicities.

Surge in Māori cases

Since a surge began beginning September 11 Māori have been the highest number of daily cases 10 times and second-highest cases 10 times. Māori cases have risen by 171 to 232 since September 11.

This is 3.6 times the combined increase of the Pākehā, Asian and MELAA groups (47).

Level 3

October 1, day 10 of Level 3 - Māori are 44.6% of all Level 3 cases (82 of 184)

COMPARING LEVEL 3 -First Wave 2020 and Delta Outbreak 2021

2020 First Wave Day 10 Level 3

Two cases

Total cases = 25

No days more than 10 cases

Eight days less than 10 cases

Two days of zero cases



2021 Delta Outbreak Day 10 Level 3

19 cases

Total Cases 184

One day more than 40 cases

Seven days more than 10 cases

Two days less than 10 Cases

No days zero cases

Māori and Pacific

Pacific Peoples have the highest total cases at 822

Today Pacific have four new cases

Today Māori and Pacific are 100% of 19 cases

During Level 3 Māori and Pacific are 90.3% or 164 of 184 cases

Māori and Pacific are 83.1% or 1,054 of all 1,268 Delta outbreak cases

Since September 14 there have been 144 Māori cases and 136 Pacific cases

In the last week there have been 69 Māori cases and 57 Pacific cases

Dr Rawiri Taonui.