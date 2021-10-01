Dr Rawiri Taonui | Māori the highest number of new cases for third day

By Māori health researcher Dr Rawiri Taonui, in partnership with Te Ao Māori News.
Māori make up 15 of the 19 new cases today. Māori are the highest number of new cases for the third day in a row.
Relative demographic
- Māori are 16.7% of the population.
- Māori Delta cases passed this mark on September 29.
- Māori cases total 232, which is 18.3% of all Delta cases.
- Māori cases passed the combined total for the Pākehā, Asian, and MELAA communities on September 30.
- Since September 14 Māori have had the highest number of cases of all ethnicities.
Surge in Māori cases
Since a surge began beginning September 11 Māori have been the highest number of daily cases 10 times and second-highest cases 10 times. Māori cases have risen by 171 to 232 since September 11.
This is 3.6 times the combined increase of the Pākehā, Asian and MELAA groups (47).
Level 3
October 1, day 10 of Level 3 - Māori are 44.6% of all Level 3 cases (82 of 184)
COMPARING LEVEL 3 -First Wave 2020 and Delta Outbreak 2021
2020 First Wave Day 10 Level 3
- Two cases
- Total cases = 25
- No days more than 10 cases
- Eight days less than 10 cases
- Two days of zero cases
2021 Delta Outbreak Day 10 Level 3
- 19 cases
- Total Cases 184
- One day more than 40 cases
- Seven days more than 10 cases
- Two days less than 10 Cases
- No days zero cases
Māori and Pacific
- Pacific Peoples have the highest total cases at 822
- Today Pacific have four new cases
- Today Māori and Pacific are 100% of 19 cases
- During Level 3 Māori and Pacific are 90.3% or 164 of 184 cases
- Māori and Pacific are 83.1% or 1,054 of all 1,268 Delta outbreak cases
- Since September 14 there have been 144 Māori cases and 136 Pacific cases
- In the last week there have been 69 Māori cases and 57 Pacific cases
Dr Rawiri Taonui.