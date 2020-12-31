Dr Wayne Ngata and his contribution to Māori recognised

By Te Ao - Māori News

Dr Wayne Ngata has been named a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his continuous contribution to Māori and education.  

Dr Ngata (Ngāti Ira, Ngāti Porou, Te Aitanga a Hauiti) is active in the revitalisation of te reo Māori and education models that are underpinned by Māori processes, and is also a specialist in Māori literature and a long-time advocate for Māori art.
 
He helped establish Māori Studies at the Tairāwhiti Polytechnic (now EIT Tairāwhiti) in the 1990s. Together with Te Aitanga a Hauiti, he has developed strong working and research relationships with regional, national and international institutions in the areas of indigenous art knowledge. 

Dr Ngata is a practitioner, composer and advocate for haka and mōteatea. He is a practitioner of waka hourua navigation and voyaging, participating in the Te Waka Tapu voyage from New Zealand to Rapanui, and in 2019 had a leadership role in the Tuia 250 commemorative events in New Zealand.  

He has helped develop health programmes with a Māori approach, including the Atua Matua Māori Health Framework and The Horouta Collective for Te Hauora o Te Aitanga o Hauiti.

He has had several academic, management and governance roles at EIT Tairawhiti, the MacDiarmid Institute, the Ministry of Education, Te Whare Wananga o Awanuiārangi, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, and the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa.  

Dr Ngata is a board member of Te Kura ā-Iwi o Mangatuna and the Tertiary Education Commission, and board chair of Te Taumata Aronui.

 

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories