Drama outside Hawke's Bay courthouse

Some of the 16 people arrested in Hawke's Bay yesterday, following a police operation that seized approximately one million dollars in assets yesterday morning, appeared in Hastings District Court today.

Bail was offered to some of the group that appeared, but the real drama happened when Police rushed to a car outside the courthouse, emptying the contents inside.

Officers wouldn't give any detail as to the nature of the search, but Te Ao understands that the search was related to what was going on in the courthouse.

