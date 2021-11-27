Drive for 90% Māori Vax rate by Christmas - Waikato Tainui

Waikato-Tainui is going all-out with another Super-Vax this weekend to hit a 90 per cent first dose target for Māori in the region.

The current rate stands at 79.5 per cent and Te Ara Taura chair Linda Te Aho says they want to vaccinate 7,102 people to reach their goal.

Today and tomorrow 20 events will be held across the Waikato region to vaccinate anyone aged over 12, and prizes, music and kai will be on offer to encourage Māori to get their shot.

The full vaccination rate for Māori in Tāmaki Makaurau is 77% and similar events are being held to increase this.

This is the last weekend for people to ensure they can be fully vaccinated for Christmas.