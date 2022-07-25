Driver blames burrito for crash despite driving drunk

A man who failed to see a line of cars blamed the burrito he was eating, rather than his drinking for the crash. / File

By Tracy Neal, Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough

Ross Coeland admits he'd been drinking before he got behind the wheel of a car, but says it was the burrito he was eating, rather than the beers he'd consumed that caused him to slam into a line of traffic.

The police said he failed to see the car ahead because of how intoxicated he was.

The 65-year-old had grabbed a burrito on his way home from town on a wintry afternoon in early June. While driving on Whakatu Drive - the state highway south of Nelson, he was distracted enough by his food to not see the car ahead.

He told police he had been drinking, and was subsequently charged with driving with excess breath alcohol for a third or subsequent time. His most recent conviction was in July 2017.

Coeland admitted the recent charge when he appeared briefly in the Nelson District Court today. He'd been found on June 2 to have been driving while more than three times the legal limit.

The police summary of facts showed he had a reading of 861 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, and that he had been drinking alcohol before picking up a burrito which he was eating as he drove.

"Due to his intoxication and distraction the defendant failed to see a line of traffic which had slowed to a crawl," police prosecution told the court.

When he eventually noticed it, he tried to take evasive action, but it was too late.

"When the defendant noticed the traffic ahead of him, he slammed his brakes on and skidded, crashing hard into the rear of the trailing vehicle."

Police said he ended up covered in food.

Coeland told police he'd had a couple of beers, and was distracted by eating his burrito as he drove home.

He was remanded on bail for sentencing in September, and for a pre-sentence and alcohol and drug report.