Drop in new cases continues; nine new Covid cases today

Public Health director Dr Caroline McElnay has reported there are nine new community cases - the first time since the start of the Delta outbreak that case numbers have seen single digits.

All new cases are epidemiologically linked, and all are in Auckland, taking the total in the Delta outbreak to 1,131. Some 902 cases have recovered.

Three of the new cases are household contacts and six are contacts of known cases.

There is one new case at the border in managed isolation.

Of yesterday's 15 cases, one still remains unlinked, and investigations to determine if there are any connections continue.

There are 13 people in hospital with Covid-19, and 3 of these are in ICU.

Vaccine update

To date, a total of 4,917,531 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in New Zealand. Some 3,192,380 of these are first doses, and 1,725,151 people are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 304,397 are first doses administered to Māori, and 151,308 Māori are fully vaccinated with their second dose.

A total of 1,160,058 people in Auckland have received their first dose, and 626,103 Aucklanders are fully vaccinated.

