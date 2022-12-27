Drowning incidents claim four lives since Xmas

Three people drowned in less than 5 hours yesterday. Photo / FILE

Four people have drowned in just the two days since Christmas, sparking reminders from surf life saving to be swim safe.

Three people died yesterday in different incidents Ōpōtiki, Auckland and Upper Hutt.

One individual died last night, with police called to a Pukekohe address at around 9:30 pm.

Earlier at around 7 p.m. a man died following a water incident at Cape Runaway, Ōpōtiki.

Police were called to Waterworks Rd in Upper Hutt at around 12:15 a.m. after another person failed to surface during a swim in the Hutt River, a police spokesperson said.

“Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones,” police said in a statement.

Karakia will happen this morning and the death will be referred to the Coroner.

Surf LifeSaving New Zealand Chief Executive Matt Williams says if we're to avoid last year's highest drowning rate in a decade, safe swimming practices need to be practiced.

"We need the public to work with us to ensure we have a safe and happy summer, free of last year’s drowning tragedies on our beaches." Williams said.

"If in doubt, don’t go out."

“Recognise your limits and stay within them, learn how to recognise rip currents, be smart around rocks and large surf, and never, ever swim or surf alone. And if you’re at a patrolled beach, always swim between the flags."

During the summer, Surf Lifeguards will patrol 92 beaches across Aotearoa - from Ahipara in Te Tai Tokerau to Ōreti in Southland.

The Safeswim website has lifeguard patrol times, beach hazards, safety warnings in place, weather conditions, tides, and in some locations, water quality information.

“Surf lifeguards are here to keep you safe, and to help you keep yourself safe." Williams said.