Dry July an opportunity to give and stay healthy

Statistics show Māori are 20% more likely to develop cancer than non-Māori and are twice as likely to die from cancer as non-Māori.

Cabinet minister Kiritapu Allan has been directly affected by cancer and now she's signed up for Dry July, a fundraising initiative that helps New Zealanders affected by cancer.

Of the 25,000 New Zealanders diagnosed with cancer every year, 3000 are Māori.

Cabinet minister, Kiritapu Allan knows first-hand what cancer treatment can be like and this has given her the impetus to join 8,446 others to help raise funds for New Zealanders who are struggling, while also giving her a chance to look after her tinana (body).

The Dry July organisers say going alcohol-free for a month is a small sacrifice to help improve the lives of people affected by cancer – but it’s a sacrifice 44,000 Kiwis have been inspired to take since 2012, when the Dry July campaign first arrived in New Zealand, It has now raised over $6 million to support cancer patients, their families and carers.

Challenging year

All of the funds go in the 2021 campaign will go to the Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ, Bowel Cancer NZ and Look Good Feel Better in 2021, as well as newly recognised beneficiary PINC & STEEL, which focuses on cancer rehab physiotherapy.

“Off the back of a challenging 12 months we are again asking all New Zealanders to raise money for our beneficiaries this Dry July, organisations that need our support now more than ever,” Dry July NZ Trust CEO Katie Evans says.

One of the organisations, Look Good Feel Better, offers free classes and gifts to any person with cancer. It welcomes people with any cancer, at any stage. They don't need to be in active treatment or suffering hair loss. The organisation says it offers time away from the world of diagnosis and treatment to help people face their cancer with confidence, feel stronger and live better.

Look Good Feel Better CEO Clare O'Higgins recalls the first time she saw a woman in a class learn how to draw her eyebrows, describing it as seeing "her" again. She said it's a moment she holds on to.

Kiwis helping Kiwis

The free service in communities across the country has helped the lives of many survivors and fighters.

"We've probably helped around 45,000 people ... and still some have missed out. Again it's Kiwis helping Kiwis, O'Higgins says.

Equity for Māori is at the core of the government's 10-year plan. Te Aho o Te Kahu, the Cancer Control Agency, was established in 2019 to provide leadership and oversight of, cancer control in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

According to the New Zealand Cancer Action Plan: Budget 2019 included funding to increase the number of Māori and Pacific people in the health workforce, to improve cultural competency and better respond to and recognise the needs of these populations.

The Plan has four goals - to have a system that delivers consistent and modern cancer care; Kiwis to experience equitable cancer outcomes and have fewer cancers; and to have better cancer survival, supportive care and end-of-life care.