Dylan Walker joins Warriors next year

The Manly Sea Eagles' loss is the Vodafone Warriors' gain.

In breaking news from warriors.kiwi Sea Eagles centre Dylan Walker (Ngāti Kahungunu) will be playing for the New Zealand club for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 NRL seasons, finishing up with his current club at the end of this year's season.

Walker has made 163 NRL appearances and scored 65 tries since he debuted for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2013. The 27-year-old was also an NRL premiership winner with his debut club back in 2014.

Dylan's last finals footy appearance was just last year for Manly when the team was one game short of making the grand final.

Walker has represented the NZ Māori All-Stars team four times, his most recent time leading to a victory over the Indigenous All-Stars in their annual Harvey Norman All-Stars matchup earlier in February.

Warriors general manager football Craig Hodges says Walker has proven himself among the best and is a player "very much on top of his game".

"He’s a high-quality centre who can also play in the halves, at fullback and fill a role in the middle if required. Dylan’s going to bring so much to our side from next season.”

CEO Cameron George says Dylan's signing is a huge boost as the club looks to strengthen the roster for future seasons.

"Along with our other major signings for 2023 and on, he will lend experience as well as adding hugely to our depth.”

Walker will join a lineup of other Māori players in the Warriors backline like Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Reece Walsh, Chanel Harris-Tavita and Kodi Nikorima.