E whakatinana ana tētehi hapū o Ngāruahine I tā rātou 50 tau wawata

Nā Puawai Hudson | Te Ia Ka Oho

Kua whiwhia e tētehi pā o roto ia Taranaki ki roto i te iwi o Ngāruahine i te tahua pūtea nui ake I te $1m kia whakahou i tā rātou wharekai o Ngahina.

E 50 tau te roanga o te hapū a Ngāti Haua e tatari ana kia kimi i te tahua pūtea kia whakatika i tā rātou wharekai.

Hei tā Sid Ngatai, rangatira o te hapū o Ngāti Haua, ko tōna hiahia kia whakatinana ai i te ohaki o ngā tūpuna o te hapū.

“Our tūpuna, I remember their wishes was to have a decent wharepaku, a decent whare for a kai to serve our manuhiri and our whānau and with this build it’s always them in the back on my mind and our Pahake now. So that’s the push for us really, is their wishes coming true,” hei tā Sid Ngatai.

Atu i ngā ohaki o ngā tupuna, nā te panonitanga o ngā ture e te Kawanatanga whai muri i ngā kumekume a Rūāumoko ki Otautahi i whakatau te hapū me whai pūtea kia whakatika, kia haumaru te noho me te tū a Ngahina.

“So we did a feasibility study on the structural rebuild on the two whare (whare tūpuna and wharekai) and then the upgrade and renovations on them,” hei tā Sid anō.

Ahakoa ngā uauatanga kia kimi i te tahua pūtea, e tutuki ana e te komiti whakahaere i ngā mahi, e ai ki tā Raymond Eynon (Ngāruahine), mema o te komiti whakahou wharekai.



“We were hoping to be looking around the $2m mark if possible because of the growing building cost at the moment, but we are just taking whatever we can get,” hei tā Raymond.

Kua takoha e Oranga Marae kia $1.331m, a Toi Foundation kia $50k, a Parininihi ki Waitotara kia $20k, ā, e pupuri ana e te hapū kia $110k i roto i tā rātou pūtea whakangao.

E āhei ana a Sid kia karanga atu ki ngā rau rangatahi, rau tangata o te hapū kia hoki mai ki te kainga, kia tipu tā rātou tuakiritanga, kia whai hoki i ngā akoranga i whakatō e ōna tūpuna ki roto I a ia.

“Just bringing our rangatahi back to be a part of our whānau, to be a part of the dismantling of Ngahina. We’ve just finished fixing up our kohanga reo, which our rangatahi did. It’s another way of bringing our people back to the marae and I think it’s about succession and giving our rangatahi korero and making them feel comfortable at their marae.”

Ka timata te whakahou i te wharekai o Ngahina hei te Maihe o 2024, ā e āhei ana kia huakina.