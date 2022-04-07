Eager Beaver donates musical equipment to low-decile schools

Non-Fungible Token community Eager Beaver has donated $10,000 worth of musical instruments to two schools in Rotorua.

Kings, Sons of Zion, and Stan Walker, who are part of the community, were on hand to deliver the instruments to Western Heights Primary School and Hurungaterangi. Not only was it an opportunity to show love but also an example of how real-world communities can benefit from cryptocurrency.

Through a voting process, verified owners of Eager Beaver NFTs selected the two schools they felt most deserved a boost of $10,000 worth of musical instruments.

Eager Beaver is the brainchild of Riapo Panapa, one of the founding members of Sons of Zion, who wanted to provide a platform for musicians to take better control of the way they interacted with fans.

"What we are trying to do today is really put the space in a positive light because it is a good opportunity for our whānau."

Giving hope, life and joy

"When we first came up with the kaupapa, we knew that for it to be successful, there had to be an element of giving back."

Kings and Stan Walker were there to give the instruments, and for Kings - real name Kingdon Chapple-Wilson - it was an emotional experience.

"It's emotional, man. There is no feeling like seeing something that we are doing bring light."

For Stan Walker, it was a case of life coming full-circle.

"I remember being those little kids we are looking at out in the crowd. I'm seeing so many different versions of me, so many different versions of Riapō, so many different versions of my wife."

"This is actually why I do what I do, to give hope life, and joy to the next generation, to our people specifically."