Eagle Brewery NZ owner and wife apologetic after backlash from comments seen as racist

The owner of Eagle Brewery NZ has apologised for his remarks in a Facebook post earlier today that went viral, garnering the attention of Māori artist Ria Hall and others, who said the comments were racist.

Te Ao Mārama talked to brewery owner David Gaughan and his wife Marilyn in an interview today, as he proffered "a huge apology to the New Zealand public" for his comments.

"They were totally unacceptable, they have no place in today's society and they were totally wrong to be put out there."

He said the people who reacted to his comments were right to do so.

"The strength of feeling has made me really look at myself, really start to understand myself as to why a comment like this would come from me."



Gaughan also says his comment is "highly unusual" from him, but he explained what triggered him to say it.

"I grew up experiencing a lot of family violence and is something that has really stayed with me for a long time.

'Totally uncalled for'

"We know that there's a problem worldwide but New Zealand has this problem too.

"In my terrible remarks, I mentioned domestic violence in Māori; it isn't just Māori. I'm proof of that."

He says that although he was going through stress with the business, he doesn't make it an excuse. "But I think a lot of things came together. I think it just blew it out of me.

"Again, I apologise wholeheartedly for it. It was totally uncalled for."

His wife Marilyn says she is sad as a result of David's post, "and I cannot apologise enough for the hurt and anger" that the post caused.

"Hopefully New Zealand and Māori will find it in their heart to forgive and help Dave grow.

"Hopefully nothing of this happens again," she says.