Earthworks at Pukeiāhua cancelled. What's next for Ngāti Tamainupō?

Excavations of ancient food pits will stop at Pukeiāhua pā after Waikato District Council ordered the cancellation of resource consents to Perjuli Developments.

And local hapū Ngāti Tamanuipō has welcomed the decision to bring commercial development to a halt after spending more than 250 days trying to protect the last remnants of the 300-year old food pits of cultural significance to the Ngāruawāhia region.

Iwi spokesperson Kimai Huirama says she is overwhelmed with the turn of the tide on this issue. "This is amazing, it's really important in a whawhai like this to celebrate the wins, and to remember why we do what we do!"



It's been almost a year since Ngāti Tamainupō begun their plea to have Pukeiāhua protected. However on May 6, 2020, excavations from Perjuli Developments begun without consultation with local hapū and the mana whenua of the area, Ngāti Tamainupō.

Many obstacles

Huirama and the hapū overcame many obstacles in their course to protect and occupy their whenua. "The struggle was worth it. We have been here 290 plus days occupying our whenua here. It began during lockdown - the most challenging and difficult year that I can remember."



Puke-i-aahua pā is a cultural significant settlement that was established in the early 1700s. A feast was prepared by Ngāti Tamainupō in the borrow pits at Puke-i-aahua pā Ngāti Maniapoto, a sign of manaakitanga to show the value of alligiance between the two iwi. The name Ngaruawāhia comes from this event, where Te Ngaire chief of Ngāti Tamainupō says "Wāhia ngā rua" meaning to break open the food pits.



A final discussion between the hapū and the Waikato District Council was held a few weeks ago to resolve the issue and a decision was made to cancel the land use consent for earthworks at 5851 Great South Road, Ngaruawahia.

Surprised and thrilled

"A consent that was issued for earthworks on a site Ngāti Tamainupo considers significant for our hapū was given back to us and surprised the heck out of us. We were really thrilled with what the commissioner had decided."



Waikato District Council says the commissioner decided to cancel the consent because the application omitted the results of discussions and consultation with Ngati Tamainupo. The earthworks consent, even with the mitigation measures proposed by the consent holder did not recognise and provide for the relationship of Ngati Tamainupo with the site.



Now the whenua is protected, and the hapū is pleased.

"For Ngāti Tamainupō this is a great victory. It means that all parties involved in this were heard by an independent commissioner," Huirama says.

Last year in June, Hauraki-Waikato MP and cabinet minister, Nanaia Mahuta, visited this whenua to listen to the concerns of the hapū but also to take a petition from the manawhenua and present it to the government.

Stay strong

Huirama is excited by a potentially more inclusive future between hapū and the government on issues like this.

"We also have a hearing in March with the Māori Affairs select committee in response to our petition of nearly 5,000 signatures to have government intervention to buy back this whenua and return it to the hapū and to the community."

Huirama encourages everyone who is in the middle of land disputes to stay strong and remain determined, to keep fighting for what's right.

"With all the data and information surrounding this matter, it means the hapū was vindicated in its pursuit of protecting our rua under threat and our whenua under threat."

A master plan is being schemed for the usage of the proted land. The hapū envisions the site as a public space for everyone.

