East Coast communities will benefit from $8m investment

Gisborne's Rugby Park is to have an $8 million dollar injection as part of the government’s $3 billion Covid-19 infrastructure spend-up.

The large sum will not only be used to restore Rugby Park but also to redevelop it into a fit-for-purpose facility for the wider community, including other sports, entertainment, cultural and whānau events.

The historic John Heikell grandstand has been closed since May 2019 due to its condition, primarily its seismic strength.

The project is estimated to support the employment of 30 people over a 14-month period.