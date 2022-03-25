East coast preparing for second round of terrible weather

A severe weather system is still wreaking havoc, on the east coast of the North Island, with further heavy rain warnings issued for Te Matau A Māui, Wairoa, Wairarapa, and Tararua districts.

State Highway 35 remains closed off, between Tolaga Bay and Potaka, with the main damage at Tokomaru Bay where a large chunk of the 'Manga Hau-Ini' bridge has been swept away.

Te Ratonga Tirorangi - MetService confirms there was heavy rain in Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa overnight and the storm is expected to move back north today causing trouble for the Gisborne region, for a few more days.

Wairoa deputy mayor Hine Flood joined Te Ao Tapatahi today to discuss the situation in Wairoa as the weather closes in.

Flood said Wairoa has experienced lighter rain in recent days compared to the heaviest rain day. “Such inclement weather we have been experiencing”.

She said that the council is happy with its water infrastructure, with all three waters able to endure current flooding and still work for whanau.

Flood said there would be a dedicated welfare post that could be activated if it was needed. "If any whanau have any concerns, then they can ring the district council directly and they will be put on to the help that they need.”

She said that the local people are “quite used to this type of weather event and won't get into a panic until we have to activate civil emergency and then people tend to get a little bit scared”.

The council hasn’t had to activate a civil emergency yet, which she is pleased about.