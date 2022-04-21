East Coast wānanga to upskill in autism spreading around North Island

On the East Coast, Dorothy Taare-Smith has made it her mission to create safe, caring opportunities for autistic Māori children and believes a Māori approach is paramount to their education.

It was when her mokopuna was diagnosed with takiwātanga (autism) that Dorothy Taare-Smith decided to start Taonga Takiwātanga on the East Coast.

She's had over 20 years of experience as an educator, carer, and community advocate, and she says ensuring whānau are supported and know their rights in the education and health sector is important.

Takiwātanga affects up to 100,000 people around Aotearoa.

It's Autism Acceptance Month and Taare-Smith is on a mission: "We're trying to change the way autism professional development has been offered historically," she says.

"The core business of Taonga Takiwātanga Charitable Trust is to deliver professional development and support to whānau living in highly populated Māori communities".

'From a place of hurt'

Its wānanga brings together industry professionals, teachers and whānau to learn and grow in the hopes that children with takiwātanga will have the best access to a meaningful education.

She says whānau often join and share their experiences with teachers and professionals.

"That part can be quite emotional because a lot of our whānau come from a place of hurt for how they've been treated in the health or education sector."

It's doing away with the intimidation that she has seen confront whānau.

"I've been in the situation many times where we've got our whānau, in the clinician's office or whatever it is, and you've got all these acronyms being trucked at them and it's not until, you know, I come out of the meeting, with the whānau and had to say. 'Did you actually know what happened in there?' And that's a no."

Some of the stories are horrible, Taare-Smith says, "Children not being enrolled or, because they don't have the teacher aides, parents being asked to leave work so they could look after their child at home because they're too hard for them to manage or quarter sent home for whatever reason the teacher is not there. So, you know, the parent gets a phone call and you stay home today."

Parents empowered

But she says through the mahi they do they have seen some big wins, she says, with parents being empowered. "So it means I am no longer in the life of the whānau because I've empowered them. I've given them the tools, the skills, and the knowledge to go about the business."

Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti supports the work.

The Ministry of Education is working in partnership with the Taonga Takiwātanga Charitable Trust to deliver marae-based wānanga focused on takiwātanga in five regions (Waikato, Tāmaki Makaurau, Te Tai Tokerau, Bay of Plenty and Hawke's Bay) in May and June 2022.

Tinetti says to transform the way autism professional development is delivered the wānanga will provide whānau with a "by Māori" marae-based approach, providing information about takiwātanga from a Māori world view".

"In 2021 16% of the learning support coordinators received autism training to better support their autistic and neurodiverse ākonga. In 2022, a further 18% will receive this training," Tinetti says. "There were Kaupapa Māori components and considerations in the wider learning support coordinator training, with some specific training for Māori medium."

Thrilled with the opportunity to share knowledge, Taare-Smith says there are still bottom lines for the spread of the kaupapa. "I'm really excited about that but we do have conditions set. We need to be invited by mana whenua."