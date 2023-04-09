Easter Sunday, Monday weather: Bay of Plenty, Rotorua in for severe thunderstorms, rain warnings for South

Source: MetService / Twitter

By Raphael Franks, NZ Herald

Fresh warnings have been issued for more parts of the country as thunderstorms and downpours are expected to lash the North Island this evening and tonight.

The weather is then expected to become “more chaotic” with rain enveloping the whole country tomorrow as holidaymakers look to return home after the long weekend.

Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty would be in the firing line for electrical storms and brief, intense rainfall and strong gusts this evening as a front makes landfall.

“There’s also a chance of one or two small tornadoes,” MetService said.

This afternoon, MetService issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Bay of Plenty and Rotorua between 10pm tonight and 5am Monday - with rainfall of 40mm an hour possible.

MetService also issued orange heavy rain warnings for southern holiday hotspot Nelson, as well as Taranaki lasting the next two days; and issued watches for Bay of Plenty, Kāpiti-Horowhenua, Tararua, Wairarapa, Marlborough and Westland.

“If you’re holidaying in [those] regions, it’s not going to be pleasant,” MetService meteorologist Karl Loots said, warning up to 100mm of rain could fall in the worst-hit areas.

“That is particularly heavy rainfall,” he said.

This satellite image over the Tasman Sea shows the strong and complex front approaching the country.



There are active thunderstorms along this front. You can stay up to date with latest thunderstorm outlook here: https://t.co/BZWb807s5l pic.twitter.com/8tA2KFicAu — MetService (@MetService) April 8, 2023

The rain could quickly cause streams and rivers to rise, surface flooding and slips, MetService said.

“Always drive to the conditions and also stay up to date with the latest forecast because we’re constantly updating these watches and warnings,” Loots said.

Hailstorms, gusts up to 100km/h and tornadoes could accompany the “squally” thunderstorms in the upper north, MetService said.

“A few of the thunderstorms could become severe later today. Forecasters will be monitoring the situation throughout the day.”

The thunder was also expected to roll into Coromandel, Rotorua, Taupō and North Taranaki on Sunday evening, with the rest of the central North Island and upper South Island at risk.

Heavy Rain Warning (Orange) issued for Nelson, Taranaki https://t.co/OIrDRW4nRz — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) April 8, 2023

Loots said the warning for Nelson lasted until Tuesday evening, with the highest rainfall, up to 20mm an hour, expected early tomorrow morning.

“It’s not a particularly good place to be for a holiday at the moment,” he said.

In Taranaki, up to 25mm an hour was expected - “and maybe more,” MetService said. The warning there lapses on Monday morning.

“Into tomorrow, it becomes a lot more chaotic and there’s a lot more widespread convective activity during [the day]. The main focus areas will be southern Waikato down to the Kāpiti Coast,” Loots said.

“[A watch for] the Richmond Ranges between Nelson and Marlborough will be from 7pm this evening until later on Tuesday, 11pm,” he said.

Heavy Rain Watch issued for Bay of Plenty, Kapiti-Horowhenua, Marlborough, Nelson, Tararua, Wairarapa, Westland https://t.co/OIrDRW4nRz — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) April 8, 2023

A heavy rain watch was issued for the Bay of Plenty ranges from 1am until 9am Monday, with 25mm of rain an hour possible there.

A watch for Tararua, where rain could also reach warning criteria, is in place from 1pm until midnight Monday.

Meanwhile, in Auckland, showers should clear Monday afternoon and turn fine with a high of 24C, while Tuesday could see showers develop and stick around from the morning with a high of 22C.

“Periods of rain [in Westland southwards] may approach warning criteria. Watches in place [there] are from 8pm [today] until 6pm Monday.”