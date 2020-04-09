Easter travel to be closely monitored - 8.30am Newsbreak

- Māoridom has woken to the sad news of the passing of reo Māori stalwart, Tākuta Huirangi Waikerepuru. The staunch Māori language advocate was 91 years old.

- Education Minister Chris Hipkins came out of lockdown to talk about his plan for students and resourcing online learning during the lockdown. The first day of the new school term is a week from now, Wednesday 15 April.

- Police will have an increased presence in the community and people can expect more checkpoints and more mobile controls for the Easter period.