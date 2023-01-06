Eastern Bay of Plenty has fewer roadside produce stands

Holidaymakers hitting the eastern Bay of Plenty hoping to pick up their fresh produce like corn and watermelons from the roadside this summer may have been disappointed.

Grower and head of Matatā’s Produce Patch, Briton Williams alluded to this season in the bay being anything but plenty. Williams says, due to the drastically wild weather and the lack of sunlight hours, they have been hit hard in production.

“So far this season, the number of produce that we have is down 60%. I planted 100 kamokamo plants and have only grown ten kamokamo,” she says.

“Usually, we take about 2,000 sweetcorn into Whakatāne per day, we take in 300 a day at the moment and sell out before 2pm because that’s all we can pick.

“I’m so disappointed with my sweetcorn patch I want to set fire to it.”

Williams isn’t the only grower being hit hard by the underperformance, and said that orchards and berry farmers across the area have told him the familiar-sounding story.

“All we can do is hope that the sunshine hours pick up and say a karakia to keep that bad weather from the north away.

“I guess next year we’ll have to diversify to make sure we will be ok.”