Eastern district police ask drivers to ‘arrive live’

Eastern District Police says they are pleased with driver behaviour following a checkpoint operation yesterday in Napier’s CBD.

The checkpoint is one of many taking place in the Eastern District in line with the summer road policing strategy, which aims to reduce serious injury and death on the road during the festive and summer season.

Eastern District Impairment Prevention Team officers were accompanied by partners from Roadsafe Hawkes Bay.

Over a 90-minute period, about 300 vehicles were stopped and every driver breath-tested, the officer in charge of the Impairment Prevention Team, Sergeant Steve Murray, says. In addition, officers were on the lookout for any driver who may have been impaired through drug use.

One driver was identified as being over the legal limit and received an infringement notice for excess breath alcohol.

Drivers making right decisions

A previous operation in Waipukurau last week was a huge success, with 600 vehicles checked and no impaired drivers.

“It is great and reassuring to know that our prevention messaging and our activities are making an impact, with most road users already making the right decisions,” says Sergeant Murray.

“Alcohol or drugs are a factor in about a third of all fatal crashes, so my team will be deploying where you least expect us and we will seek out those drivers who put themselves and others at risk when travelling in our district.

“If you’re heading out this summer season, plan your journey and how you’re getting home before you head out to avoid making a bad decision later,” Murray says.

“We want every road user to arrive alive and safe at their destination during this holiday period. Make the right choice and only get behind the wheel when sober. Don’t make this a summer that your family and friends will remember for all the wrong reasons.”