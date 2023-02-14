Eastern region could be without power for days, grid emergency declared

Transpower has declared a grid emergency following the loss of electricity supply to Hawke's Bay and Gisborne.

The outage is a result of flooding to the Redclyffe substation following extreme weather from Cyclone Gabrielle. The Unison and Eastland networks that distribute electricity to the region are down as a result.

In a statement, a Transpower spokesperson says it hasn't been able to communicate with the substation near Napier "but it is likely the Redclyffe substation is under water. While we cannot currently access the site, we have a helicopter on standby for further investigation when possible.

"Until we are able to gain access to the substation, we will not have a clear picture of how long the region will be without power but we are advising that the community should be prepared to be without power for days to weeks, rather than hours. We are working closely with Unison and Eastland to understand the situation and develop a restoration plan to ensure power is returned as quickly as possible. All options are being considered but the safety of our work crews and the community is paramount. We will not take action to bring power back before it is safe for them to do so."

Transpower will update people through its website and social media channels as the situation becomes clearer.

"While we had a brief outage overnight in Taranaki, we were able to quickly restore power there. We have been fortunate that the grid has held up in other parts of the country and we are working closely with local lines companies to support where possible.

"Our people are continuing to work tirelessly to manage the grid and keep power flowing where we can."