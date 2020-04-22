ECEs to re-open but would you send your children? - 7.30am Newsbreak

- In the last 24 hours, two new confirmed and three probable cases of COVID-19 were announced. A woman in her 70s had also died. This takes the total number of cases to 1445. 12 people are in hospital, three are in ICU. An update is expected later today.

- The government says Early Childhood Centres can reopen next Wednesday for children who can't learn from home or whose parents are going back to work. But the National Kōhanga Reo Trust isn't convinced the decision to reopen under Alert level 3 is the right one.

- The Salvation Army has mounting concerns over what is becoming a refugee crisis in Queenstown. Many migrant workers, who fill a large proportion of hospitality and tourism jobs in the town, have found themselves unable to travel back home, without a job, and with no form of support, yet still having to pay large rent bills.

- McDonald's is back on the menu when lockdown lifts on Tuesday next week. The news was welcomed in particular by two cousins in Rotorua who posted an impromptu chant in Māori on Facebook.