Education festival returns for fourth year in Ōtautahi

Ako Ōtautahi Learning Days is a festival that celebrates learning in various forms and will kick off in Christchurch next month from May 8 to May 14.

Founded by the Learning Futures ‘Aunty’ Dr Cheryl Doig, this year’s theme is Kōtuituia – weaving curiosity, welcoming rich conversations, encouraging hands-on learning, and focusing on future opportunities.

Kaiwhakahaere Elle Archer (Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāpuhi) explained Doig’s idea of having better access to learning and education, and “amplifying innovation” to make sure anyone could learn anything they wanted to.

“Knowledge is key to empowerment, so our trust works to decrease deep equity within our communities Archer says, with portfolios in the Learning Days Festival, which is the celebration of the regional learning system, as well as work in digital equity and community coordination,”

In its fourth year, it’s also about helping whānau on the grassroots level to be able to see whatever opportunities are presented at the festival as a way to unlock potential.

“We don’t always know what open doors look like and where they are, so this is an opportunity to amplify and highlight those open doors, and tell our whānau ‘nau mai, haere mai.’

She’s also part of the emergency efforts in Cyclone-Gabrielle-stricken Wairoa.

“There are connections here as well as a responsibility to come and bring our skills into this space and aid in the recovery for our whānau.”