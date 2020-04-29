Education report shows whānau became closer locked-down

Dr Melanie Riwai-Couch conducted an online survey to gauge how whānau fared with directing their tamariki learning during the lockdown. The survey forms the basis for a report which Dr Riwai-Couch says, provides great insights for educators and whānau. Dr Riwai-Couch quoted one of the respondents to her survey.

“Spending more time with our children and getting more familiar with their style of learning. What their challenges are and what they excel at.”

The educator said that while experiences varied, parents were happy with how schools were communicating with them and providing them with resources. While some felt that the schools could have given more guidance and direction as to how to help their tamariki learn, others were happy to customise their approach.

“It’s feeling of freedom to be able to explore learning in a more empowering way,” Dr Riwai-Couch says.

One thing parents worried about, Dr Riwai-Couch says, was keeping their kids in touch with their classmates and school friends. The desire of parents for their tamariki success, and the drive to be a part of their education is another point that came through on her survey.

Home study groups have proven their worth, and Dr Riwai-Couch says that home study groups still have a role to play. She also confirmed that she has shared the report with the Ministry of Education and conversations are underway.