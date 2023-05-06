'Eggplant Boys' use cooking as vehicle for deep kōrero

Dynamic duo Seymore Harrison (Ngāpuhi) and Charlie Farrelly-Gruar are good mates who simply share a passion for kai and deep kōrero.

They go by the Eggplant boys and have been gaining some traction online with their cooking videos, but Farrelly Gruar says the food is simply a vehicle for deep conversations about real topics.

“I think food is a great way for people to let down their guard you know.”

“It's a focal point where you can come together and eat and the conversations just flow naturally.”

Harrison has been playing music as a DJ for the past 10 years in the Auckland CBD and says that he simply wants to be in a healthier environment and learn more skills that he can teach his kids.

“I want to be able to teach them about these important life skills.”

When Farrelly-Gruar mother died in 2019, he wanted to use cooking as a way to stay connected with her memory and what she believed in.

"It's so simple and it made me feel so much more again.... We lose sight of the things we want to do because of the things we have to do. Like cooking! So we use the kai as a way to attract people to show snippets of life lessons that we've learned and show people that you can be the change that you wanna be in the world."

They’re hard to miss, often wearing their iconic aprons out in public - Always open to kōrero with everyone and anyone.

“If they see, we are bale to share this energy and people reach out to us just to feel that.”