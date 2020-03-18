Eight new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

Today's update from the Ministry of Health has confirmed eight new cases of Covid-19 in Aotearoa, bringing the total number to 20.

One student at a Dunedin high school has tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday. Dr Ashley Bloomfield explained that the student was in close contact with up to 150 other school students, who are all now is self-isolation and being tested.

The school, Logan Park High is currently closed until Monday, while test results are being confirmed.

Dr Bloomfield also confirmed that no other schools are currently at risk.