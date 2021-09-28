Eight new cases; wastewater detection in Tauranga

Eight new Covid-19 cases have been reported by Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield today, all in Auckland.

All but one case are known contacts of existing cases. The lone case is being investigated to find a link.

Some 965 people have now recovered.

Five of yesterday's 12 cases were infectious in the community, and six were in isolation during their infectious periods.

There are now 14 people in hospital with Covid-19. Two are in North Shore Hospital, six in Middlemore, and six in Auckland. Three are in ICU.

There are four cases at the border in managed isolation, including one historical case.

"Yesterday, I reported four sub-clusters. Today, that is down to three," says Bloomfield.

"This is where we have been seeing cases emerging in unknown contacts and public health efforts are obviously heavily focused on those active subclusters."

"Separately, in three subclusters representing 15 cases, it's been a month since we have reported any active cases. Formal closure of those subclusters and subsequent ones that are inactive, is still more than a week away. We wait a full 28 day period or two 14-day infection cycles after the last case has finished.

"But as you can see we are making good progress."

ESR reported a positive wastewater sample in Tauranga from a sample that was collected from September 23. Follow-up samples from Tauranga and Mount Maunganui were taken this morning, with results expected this Thursday.

Additional samples are also being taken from nearby areas including Paeroa, Waihi Beach, Katikati, Matamata, Te Puke and Maketu.

Bloomfield says it could be from a recovered case who is excreting viral fragments, or an undetected acute case.

"Our usual protocol is to wait for a second test result before taking any further action."

Bloomfield confirmed for people in the greater Tauranga area to get a test if they have symptoms.