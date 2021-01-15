Eighteen new cases at border since Wednesday's Covid-19 update

Another day, another batch of new Covid-19 cases to report in managed isolation hotels. The Ministry of Health says 18 new cases have been identified since Wednesday.



Two of these cases are classified as historical and deemed not infectious.



There are no new cases of community transmission.

New border case details

Dec 26

A case from South Africa via UAE tested positive on day 18 and is in Auckland in quarantine. The case was within a travel bubble of a previously confirmed case reported on Dec 31. This person has been in quarantine since the contact case was detected.

A case from the UK via UAE tested positive onday 12 of routine testing and is in Auckland in quarantine.



A case travelling directly from the US tested positive on day 12 of routine testing and is in Christchurch in quarantine. This is a case classified as one of the two historical cases as this person returned a weak positive result and a separate serology test result indicates they have had Covid-19 previously.



A case from Bahrain via UAE tested positive on day 12 of routine testing and is in quarantine in Auckland.



Two cases arrived from Russia via Singapore and tested positive on day 6 of routine testing. They are in quarantine in Christchurch. These two cases are part of the group of international mariners. In total, 19 positive cases have been identified in this group: nine of these are deemed historical and 10 are active cases.



A case travelling directly from the US tested positive on day 3 of routine testing and is in quarantine in Auckland. This is a case classified as the other of the two historical cases as this person returned a weak positive result and a separate serology test result indicates they have had Covid-19 previously.



A case from the UK via UAE tested positive on day 6 of routine testing and is in quarantine in Auckland.



A case directly from the UAE tested positive on day 3 of routine testing and is in quarantine in Auckland.



A case from Italy via UAE tested positive on day 3 of routine testing and is in quarantine in Auckland.



A case from India via UAE tested positive on day 3 of routine testing and is in quarantine in Auckland.



A case from South Africa via UAE tested positive on day 3 of routine testing and is in quarantine in Auckland.



A case from India via UAE tested positive on day 3 of routine testing and is in quarantine in Auckland.



Four cases in a travel bubble came from Malaysia via Singapore. They tested positive on day 3 of routine testing and are in quarantine in Auckland.



A case directly travelling from the United States tested on the first day of routine testing is in quarantine in Christchurch.



Four cases have now recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 76. The total number of confirmed cases is 1,890.

New pre-departure testing

From 11.59pm tonight, the Ministry of Health will introduce new rules for travellers from the US and the UK. They will be required to produce a negative test result for Covid-19 upon landing in New Zealand. They will be required to provide evidence of their pre-departure test result as well as they go through Customs.



These new rules will soon include all countries excluding Australia, Antarctica and some Pacific Island nations.



The next update from the Ministry of Health will be released on Sunday.