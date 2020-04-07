Election 2020 will look different - 8.30am Newsbreak

The Electoral Commission is anticipating a very different General Election this year due to the impacts of COVID-19 and is already looking at scenarios to reduce social interaction.

Social distancing could highlight a different way to increase voter turn-out, in particular Māori. The General Election date has been set this year for September 19 but Alicia Wright, Chief Electoral Officer says this can be deferred to 2021 with a 75 percent support of Parliament.

In the meantime, focus is to work around social distancing options.

