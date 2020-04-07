Election 2020 will look different - 8.30am Newsbreak

By Te Ao - Māori News

The Electoral Commission is anticipating a very different General Election this year due to the impacts of COVID-19 and is already looking at scenarios to reduce social interaction. 

Social distancing could highlight a different way to increase voter turn-out, in particular Māori. The General Election date has been set this year for September 19 but Alicia Wright, Chief Electoral Officer says this can be deferred to 2021 with a 75 percent support of Parliament. 

In the meantime, focus is to work around social distancing options.
 

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories