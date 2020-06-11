Election countdown begins

By Aroha Mane

It's now only 100 days until the general election in Aotearoa. 

Some of the big issues Maori will consider when the country goes to the polls are expected to be:

  • Health: It's always a big issue for Māori but Covid-19 has brought it even more into focus.
  • Unemployment is also on the list, with Maori expected to be some of the worst-hit by job losses.
  • Although police have said they won't be routinely armed, justice is still a major concern, with Maori prison rates still high.
  • Ensuring children are protected is front of mind for all whanau given the Oranga Tamariki report. 

