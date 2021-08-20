Eleven new Covid-19 cases, three in Wellington

Three cases in Wellington and eight in Auckland bring today's Covid-19 new-case total to 11.

It brings the total number of cases in Aotearoa to 31, the Ministry of Health says in a statement.

"The three in Wellington had recently travelled to Auckland and visited a location of interest there,” it says.

Nineteen cases are confirmed as part of the Auckland outbreak, with the remaining 12 under investigation to confirm the linkage to the outbreak.

The international Air New Zealand crew member, reported yesterday, has been confirmed as a border-related case, and not linked to the Auckland outbreak, based on the results of whole-genome sequencing, the ministry says.

All cases have or are being transferred safely to a managed isolation facility.

More than 2.64 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to date. Of these, 1.67 million are first doses and more than 963,000 are second doses.



More than 145,000 Māori have received their first vaccination. Of these, more than 88,000 have also had their second vaccination.

Testing

Yesterday, 27,899 tests were processed across New Zealand.



Testing centres in Auckland had their busiest day ever by more than 50 percent with more than 24,000 community tests performed across the city.



There are 13 community testing centres available for testing across Auckland including seven pop-up community testing centres at Narrow Neck, St Lukes, Wairau Valley, St Johns, Albany, Mângere East, and Pakuranga Heights.

There is additional dedicated testing for Avondale College staff, students and whânau, who are considered to be close contacts.

Additionally, around 2,600 swabs have been taken onsite from Auckland City Hospital staff and all have been negative so far, following a fully vaccinated staff member working onsite while unknowingly potentially infectious with Covid-19.



All community testing centres in Auckland are continuing to operate for extended hours and many will remain open until 8pm.