Emergency services fight fire in Ahipara

Some residents are returning to their homes after being evacuated, following a fire at Ahipara overnight.

Crews were first called to the fire at around 5:45 pm yesterday, at the Ahipara Gumfields Historic Reserve.

Around 60 hectares of land has been set alight by the blaze.

40 firefighting personnel remain on the ground, along with support from six helicopters.

"We are now at a point where residents of Foreshore Rd up to and including Tasman Heights, can now return to their homes, provided they remain ready to evacuate if the situation changes," Incident Controller Rory Renwick said.

"For the other residents, mainly those on Reef View Road, we will continue to review the areas around their homes and let them back in, when it is safe to do so."

Mr Renwick said that keeping the fire within the identified perimeter is the goal.

People in the area are being told to stay away from the beach and the fire ground, while firefighting operations continue.