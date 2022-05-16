Emission reduction plan; government also launches Māori climate strategy, funding

The government's 'landmark' plan to reduce emissions and ameliorate climate change was announced today and has hit a good note with at least one Māori climate activist. But questions remain on whether it hits the mark.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson is concerned about the state of the climate, and the effects it is having on businesses and communities. He says it's time to ‘put our heads down and get on with it’

“The threat to homes, communities infrastructure and historic places like urupā - they will be underwater - is real and approaching faster than we imagined.”

Just last month, the East Coast was overwhelmed with floods. Parts of the Anaura Cemetery washed out to sea, as a result of climate change.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says this is the blueprint for a low carbon Aotearoa that will create well-paying jobs and upgrade the country to run on clean energy.

“The Emissions Reduction Plan delivers the greatest opportunity we’ve had in decades to address climate change but also move to a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security by creating jobs, upgrading the country to run on more clean energy, supporting nature, and improving infrastructure,” he says.

Too many cows

Although climate activist Mike Smith welcomes the announcement, he questions whether it goes far enough in addressing the "elephant in the room - the impact the agriculture sector has on climate emission".

“What we need to do is look at reducing the size of the national herd. There are too many cows producing too much methane.”

The government confirmed a Māori government advisory board, a Māori specific climate strategy and added funding to support Mātauranga Māori solutions to the climate issues. Minister Shaw focused on ensuring the work done with Māori is appropriate.

“The first stage here is we will be going through a co-design stage with Māori to ask ' hat does that look like?' The plan has set the outcomes that we want but we haven't got specific about the design that we've got because we want to do that work in partnership with Māori.”

The government outlined its commitment to transitioning to a low emissions economy, including Māori forestry companies who have earlier said they were nervous about the changes. Smith says all sectors need to get on board.

“Every sector has to change its business model because of climate change, so how do we manage that transition. We can't keep doing the same things that we've been doing for the past 50 to 100 years.

“Tackling climate change requires the combined effort of government, iwi/Māori, unions, communities, local government, and business. This plan will guide the work we do together so that collectively we transition to a low carbon future in a way that benefits everyone,” Shaw says.

Although National supports the target, Christopher Luxon questions the plan.

“There are elements that we welcome, including investment in research to reduce agriculture emissions and in expanding options for carbon sinks including native forests and blue carbon.

“However, much of the plan lacks the details we would expect to see after more than two years of work."